Soderstrom hits grand slam, 2-run HR to help Athletics beat Twins 14-3 and snap 9-game skid

Tyler Soderstrom hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Max Muncy hit a three-run shot in the first inning, and the Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 14-3 on Thursday to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Brent Rooker had three hits, three RBIs and scored three runs for the Athletics.

David Festa (0-1), who was recalled earlier Thursday from Triple-A St. Paul, pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs for Minnesota. Jorge Alcala came on after Lawrence Butler drew a two-out walk in the fourth and gave up a single to Jacob Wilson, before Rooker walked and Soderstrom’s slam made it 11-0.

Mitch Spence (2-1) gave up a run on three hits over five innings for the Athletics.

Wilson hit a lead-off homer before Soderstrom’s two-run shot made it 7-0 in the third.

Matt Wallner hit a solo shot in the fourth, and Ty France had an RBI double and Brooks Lee a run-scoring single in the seventh. Infielder Jonah Bride made his MLB pitching debut and gave up two runs in two innings.

Shea Langeliers left the game due to an injury after he fouled off a pitch in the sixth inning.

Key moment

Butler, who has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games, led off the first inning with a single and scored on a single by Rooker. Muncy’s two-out homer made it 4-0.

Key stat

The A’s snapped their worst 21-game stretch (1-20) since the club lost 23 of 24 in August 1943.

Up next

RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.48) is expected to start Friday for the Twins, who return home after 10 straight on the road, in the first of three games against the Blue Jays, who haven’t announced a starter. The A’s kick off a three-game home series against Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (5-5, 4.70). The Athletics have yet to announce a starter.