Freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored two goals as the 3rd-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team beat No. 12 Notre Dame Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Matthew Knies and Mason Nevers scored the other two goals for Minnesota. The Fighting Irish did not get on the scoreboard until Justin Janicke scored with :46 seconds remaining in the third period.

Justen Close made 24 saves for the Gophers. Minnesota out-shot Notre Dame 54-25.