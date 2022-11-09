Spicer native Shane Zylstra reflects on catching 1st NFL touchdown with Lions

Spicer native and former Minnesota State-Mankato star Shane Zylstra now is a tight end for the Detroit Lions. During Sunday’s home win over Green Bay, he caught his first NFL touchdown.

Zylstra spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the milestone, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Zylstra***

Zylstra and his brother Brandon were elevated from Detroit’s practice squad and played together for the first time in their lives Sunday. Separated by four years in age, they never were teammates at New London-Spicer high school.

The Vikings were the first team to sign Shane Zylstra, who went undrafted in 2020 after finishing as the career leader for Minnesota State-Mankato in career receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra points after catching a 1-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With 81 receptions in 2019, Zylstra broke the school record that was shared by current Viking Adam Thielen (2012) and Chad Ellman (1996). Older brother Brandon also played for the Vikings,.

Shane Zylstra played wide receiver for the Mavericks, but has since moved to tight end.