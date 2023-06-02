Section softball – Rosemount wins Section-3, headed back to state tournament

nbsp;

The Rosemount Irish clinched a state tournament berth with 10-5 win against East Ridge to win the Section-3, 4A title Friday afternoon.

East Ridge scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but that was their only lead of the game. Rosemount took a 4-2 lead in the bottom half of the first on their way to a 10-5 victory.

With the win, Rosemount returns to the state tournament with a perfect 23-0 record.