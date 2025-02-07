Second-half surge boosts St. Thomas men’s hockey hopes for rest of season and beyond

As 2024 turned to 2025, the St. Thomas men’s hockey team had a lackluster 4-10-4 record. At the time, head coach Rico Blasi said the team had played better than the record might indicate, noting half their losses coming in one-goal games.

Once the calendar flipped, so did the Tommies. They began 2025 with a program-best seven-game win streak and have now earned points in eight of their last ten games to stand 11-12-5.

St. Thomas has climbed from the bottom of the CCHA standings to being in the middle of the pack, sitting 5th out of nine with three weekend series to go.

That placing matters to the Tommies, as the final standings determine seeding for the CCHA Tournament. The Tommies athletic program is still in a probationary period after moving from Division-III to Division-I in the 2021-22 school year. They’re still ineligible for the NCAA Tournament, so winning the conference tourney is the highest postseason goal they can attain.

The stakes will continue to rise for the Tommies program in the coming seasons. They announced they’re departing the CCHA for the NCHC after next season. The NCHC a higher profile with teams that typically rank higher in the national polls and Pairwise ranking that determines the NCAA tournament field. In-state rivals St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth compete in the NCHC along with perennial national championship contenders like Denver, North Dakota.

The NCAA recently agreed to consider shortening St. Thomas’ probationary period from five years to four, which would open the door for Tommies athletic programs to be NCAA tournament eligible next season.

The athletic department has benchmarks it needs to demonstrate to the NCAA in the coming months to earn full eligibility.

This weekend, the Tommies are at Bowling Green – who sit in 4th place, just above the Tommies in the CCHA standings – beofre closing the season with series at Northern Michigan and at home against Michigan Tech.