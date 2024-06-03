St. Paul native, Dallas lead assistant Sean Sweeney looks ahead to NBA Finals vs. Boston

After helping prepare a game plan to take down the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, St. Paul native Sean Sweeney now has to figure out how to stop Boston in the NBA Finals.

Sweeney spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, via Zoom, about what a great opportunity this is starting on Thursday night. He also touched on how Dallas had so much success against the Wolves.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Sweeney***

Sweeney graduated from the University of St. Thomas (St. Paul, Minn.) in 2006, where he was a three-year starter, captain, and All-Conference guard. He graduated high school from Cretin-Derham Hall, and was teammates on the Raiders with MLB Hall of Famer Joe Mauer.

Sweeney has previously interviewed for head coaching jobs, including the Utah Jazz.

He has excellent synergy with Mavs head coach Jason Kidd. They also worked together with the Bucks and Nets.

Sweeney has also been a coach with the Pistons.