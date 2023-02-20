Scoop podcast, ep. 409: Twins notes, Mike Conley Jr., Nikeil Alexander-Walker, and more

It’s a fresh episode of The Scoop with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson. It’s episode No. 409, a podcast that began April 2016.

This lengthy chat fills you in with his latest scoops on the local sports scene and in-depth conversations with a number of notable personnel.

Guests include Wolves PG Mike Conley Jr., Wolves SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, NFL Draft prospect John Michael Schmitz, Bill Welle, Alex Boone, Bloomington Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag, boxer Jamal James, Gophers baseball coach John Anderson, and members of the Gophers baseball team George Klassen, Brett Bateman, and Boston Merila.

Click below to listen: