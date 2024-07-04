Ryan Gauld has three assists in Whitecaps’ 3-1 victory over reeling Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Gauld had assists on goals by Brian White, Mathias Laborda and Sebastian Berhalter to propel the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Vancouver (9-7-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead just 17 minutes into the match before handing Minnesota United (8-8-5) its fifth loss in a row.

White used an assist from Ryan Gauld to score in the 4th minute. It was the ninth goal this season for White, who scored three times in a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over St. Louis City last time out.

The Whitecaps took a two-goal lead when Gauld and Sebastian Berhalter notched assists on defender Mathias Laborda’s second goal of the season. Berhalter’s assist was his second this season. Laborda had one goal last season as a rookie.

Minnesota United pulled within a goal by halftime after Bongokuhle Hlongwane found the net unassisted from close range in the 30th minute. It was his sixth netter this season.

Vancouver regained a two-goal lead and held it after Berhalter took passes from Gauld and Alessandro Schöpf in the 60th minute and scored for the second time this season and the fourth time in his career. Gauld’s assist was his seventh of the campaign, while Schöpf’s was his second.

Yohei Takaoka finished with two saves in goal for the Whitecaps.

Alec Smir, 25, had one save for Minnesota United in his first career start and appearance.

It was the first of four straight road matches for the Whitecaps, who play at CF Montreal on Saturday.

Minnesota United, which hasn’t won since beating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 to begin June, travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

