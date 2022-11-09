Gobert returns as Wolves eye bounceback vs Phoenix

After missing two games due to COVID-19, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will be back on the court Wednesday night against Phoenix.

Gobert was back at practice Tuesday and participated in the team’s Wednesday morning shootaround.

He had been out since testing positive Saturday afternoon, which moved him into the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Click the video box on this page to watch Timberwolves Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince discuss Gobert’s return and the team’s mood having won just one of their last five games

The Timberwolves can use a boost after a lethargic effort Monday night against New York left them 5-6 on the season.

Following two extraordinarily late tip-offs in a couple home games the last week, it’s a standard 7pm start Wednesday night against the Suns – who sit second in the Western Conference at 7-3.