Royce Lewis, Willi Castro reinstated from Twins injured list

Two Minnesota Twins players have been reinstated from the 10-day injured list as of Monday morning.

According to the team, infielder Royce Lewis and utility player Willi Castro have both been reinstated.

Castro has been on the list since April 24 with a right oblique strain, and Lewis has been out since March 16 with a left hamstring strain.

In exchange, the Twins have optioned utility player Mickey Gasper and infielder Edouard Julien to the Saints.

