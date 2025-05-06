Royce Lewis is tired of being the injured guy, back with the Twins again with hope of better health

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis’ repeated appearances on the injured list have not made the experiences any easier.

The more he’s not on the field with the Minnesota Twins, the more frustration he has felt.

“I’m tired of being the guy on the IL,” Lewis said. “Seems like these injury bugs, they just stick on one guy for awhile. Hopefully I got mine off.”

His latest absence behind him, Lewis rejoined the Twins on Tuesday for the beginning of a three-game series against Baltimore. After missing the first 35 games of the season because of a moderate strain of his left hamstring that occurred while running out a ground ball in spring training, Lewis was back in the lineup batting fifth as the designated hitter.

“I’ve just got to play a little bit smarter. That’s what some of these other guys I’ve seen play the game at a high level do to be able to play 162,” said Lewis, who appeared in his 153rd regular-season game since his debut three years ago. “If I was Bobby Witt’s speed I think I’d run a lot, but I’m not there anymore with all the injuries, so it’s just play smart, man, and let me get in the box, because that’s where I have my most fun.”

The Twins, who also got multi-position player Willi Castro back on Tuesday from a strained right oblique muscle that cost him 16 games, have been lacking the hitting punch and general spunk that Lewis typically provides. They lost 15 of their first 22 games.

“I just feel like I have a lot of fun in life. I take every moment and cherish it. I don’t take it for granted, and this is just another day, another beautiful day,” Lewis said, likening the sunny 81-degree afternoon to the weather in his native Southern California. “It’s just a perfect time. If feels like opening day for me, and I’m really excited for the opportunity.”

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft was limited to 82 games last season by a severe quadriceps strain he suffered running the bases in the opener and later a groin injury. The previous two years for Lewis were tainted by recoveries from successive ACL repair surgeries.

Each time he has returned, he has made an immediate impact on the lineup.

“You always expect he is going to come out and do something,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When the lights turn on, he wants to play.”

