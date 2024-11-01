Roseville reverse sweeps Stillwater to win their section advancing to the state tournament

Roseville rallied from two sets down to claim the Class 4A, Section 4 championship over Stillwater in a five-set thriller.

The Raiders struggled to get themselves going in sets one and two as Courtney Peters led the charge for the Ponies taking set one.

Stillwater continued its strong play in set two relying on the defense making big blocks against the Roseville hitters.

The tides turned in set three as the Raiders found their groove and Stillwater stumbled severely against strong service from Roseville.

The fourth set was one to behold as Roseville consistently put pressure on the Ponies and held a 24-19 lead. One point away from tying the match, the Raiders could not seal the deal as Stillwater stormed back taking the lead 25-24.

A veteran led by Logan Cregan and company righted the ship scoring three straight points to even things up at two sets a piece.

Roseville and Stillwater went at it in set five throwing haymakers. The Raiders threw one too many for the Ponies to handle as Roseville saved their season and completed the comeback.

The extends the Raiders win streak to 12 straight improving to 26-5 as they will play in the state tournament. Stillwater valiantly fought to the finish and came up just short ending their season 14-17.