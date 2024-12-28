Rosemount tops Chaska in first day of Eagan Holiday Tournament

The three Ramlall sisters, Amisha, Arshia and Ashna combined for 58 points to lead Rosemount past Chaska 70-61 in the first day of the Holiday Tournament at Eagan High School.

Sophomore and Gophers commit Amisha led the way with 30 points. Fellow sophomore Arshia chipped in 15 points and freshman Ashna scored 13 points. The Irish led the whole way.

Chaska was led in scoring by junior Addison Schneider (23 points) and senior Ella Keenan (22 points).

Both teams are in action again tomorrow at Eagan High School. Rosemount faces Eden Prairie at 2:15PM and Chaska takes on Eagan at 4:00PM.