Rosemount Girls Hockey discusses 3rd straight State Tourney appearance

For the third straight year, the Rosemount Irish are headed to the Girls State Hockey Tournament. After scoring a double-overtime game-winner in the 2023 Section Final, Irish senior Sophie Stramel scored the state-clinching goal again in 2025.

Stramel scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over upset-minded 6-seed Rosemount.

The Irish head to St. Paul seeking their first-ever win at State. They lost to Edina in their first State Appearance in 2011, and have lost to Andover in the first round each of the last two years.