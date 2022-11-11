Rosemount advances to 6A state semifinals with win over Centennial

The Rosemount High School football team’s perfect season took another step forward Thursday night with a 27-0 win against Centennial in the 6A state quarterfinals at Stillwater High School.

Rosemount blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown less than 90 seconds into the game and never looked back in their 11th win of the season.

Rosemount quarterback Landon Danner threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another for the Irish in the win.

Rosemount is 11-0 and will play Eden Prairie in the 6A state semifinals on Friday Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

