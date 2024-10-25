Rochester Mayo’s Claire Loftus goes back-to-back in state singles championship

Rochester Mayo senior Claire Loftus capped her high school career with one final championship. The top seed in the big-school field recorded a 5-7, 7-5 2-0 victory over Elk River senior Ava Nelson, the No. 3 seed. Nelson could not continue in the third set because of cramps in her right quadriceps, an injury she suffered during the second set.

Loftus ended her stellar career as a five-time state champion: two team titles, two singles crowns and a doubles championship. She finished her senior season 28-0, and over the past two seasons, had a 54-match winning streak.

Mounds View sisters Rory, a junior, and Reese, a freshman teamed for the first time ever this postseason to record a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Edina’s Astrid Kerrman and Raya Hou in the big-school championship match.