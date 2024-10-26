Rochester Mayo beats defending 6A state champ Centennial in opening round of playoffs

Rochester Mayo rode their workhorse running back Isaiah Beale, who ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns to carry his Spartans past defending Class 6A champion Centennial 28-24.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ extended highlights of the Class 6A first round playoff game between Rochester Mayo and Centennial

The Cougars started hot marching down the field in the first quarter and scoring on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by running back Caleb Melser giving Centennial an early 7-0 lead.

Running back Brady Haffeman doubled the Cougars’ advantage five minutes later with a 65-yard burst to the outside for a touchdown.

Rochester Mayo finally found their rhythm offensively utilizing two different quarterbacks. Mixing and matching between Calder Sheehan and Isaac Peterson.

Beale helped the Spartans find the endzone capping off the drive punching it home to cut the lead to seven with 7:09 left in the first half.

After the Spartans’ defense got a stop, Rochester Mayo’s offense continued to click on all cylinders. The reason, continuing to feed Beale who finished the drive with his second rushing touchdown of the night to tie the game with under a minute in the first half.

At halftime, Rochester Mayo was energized leaving Centennial searching for answers to the late surge from the Spartans.

On the second play of the second half, Mayo’s safety Max Durgin lept and plucked the pass from Centennial quarterback Isaac Belinske-Strauss’ ball out of the air with one hand for an interception.

The Cougars figured it out late in the third quarter putting together a sustained drive helped by a successful fourth-down fake punt. Mayo’s defense bent but did not break forcing a 24-yard field goal that put Centennial ahead 17-14.

Unfazed, the Spartans gave the ball to who else, Beale, dancing past five different Cougars defenders and accelerating for a 58-yard touchdown giving Mayo its first lead 21-17.

State Championship mentality still coursed through Centennial’s veins as Belinske-Strauss led his offense down the field. The Cougars quarterback took matters into his own hands diving across the goal line regaining a 24-21 advantage with 3:17 to play in the fourth.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty jumpstarted a bleak-looking drive from the Spartans moving the ball near midfield.

In their time of need, Mayo turned to their tailback who bounced a run outside beat a defender to the edge and sprinted into the endzone with 1:29 remaining in the final quarter.

Centennial’s Mashawn Carlvin gave the Cougars hope taking a tunnel screen for 25 yards to the Spartans’ 33-yard line. But, once again an inspired Mayo defense made a fourth-and-short stop inside their own 25 to win the game.

Peterson finished the game in victory formation and the Spartans celebrated their upset win on their opponent’s field.

Click here to see all the first round scores from the Class 6A playoffs