Report: Naz Reid signs 3-year deal with Timberwolves

Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed to a new three-year contract with Minnesota, according to ESPN. The deal is worth $42 million and includes a player option.

Reid averaged 11.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last year in a breakout season. He was a key contributor off the bench and filled in well when Karl-Anthony Towns was injured.

Reid, who will turn 24 in August, missed the Timberwolves’ play-in games and their playoff series with Denver after fracturing his wrist late in the regular season. He originally signed with the Timberwolves as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2019.