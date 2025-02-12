Renata Fast scores in OT as Spectres come back to beat Frost 3-2 in Natalie Spooner’s return

TORONTO (AP) — Renata Fast of the Toronto Spectres scored on a breakaway late in overtime to successfully celebrate Natalie Spooner’s return after a nine-month layoff from off-season knee surgery with a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday night.

With 3.7 seconds remaining in the extra three-on-three period, Fast deked Minnesota goalie Maddie Rooney to deposit a game-winning backhand for Toronto’s second straight victory as the Professional Women’s Hockey League begins its second half of the season.

Spooner, last year’s PWHL MVP, was injured on May 13 in a first-round playoff series against Minnesota.

Sophie Jaques and Brooke McQuigge put Minnesota ahead 2-0. Jaques converted a three-on-one rush, 83 seconds into the game. McQuigge scored on a breakaway midway through the second period.

The Sceptres tied the game with goals 1:54 apart. Hannah Miller knocked in her own rebound as did Daryl Watts.

Takeaways

Sceptres: Toronto played without Sarah Nurse after she suffered a lower-body injury while playing for Canada in a 2-1 shootout loss against the United States in Halifax on Thursday in the Rivalry Series.

Frost: Defender Jaques, who hails from Toronto, enjoyed a strong game with a goal and an assist.

Key moment

A nifty penalty kill from Toronto — particularly by forward Emma Maltais — early in the third period kept the game tied 2-2.

Key stat

A first-period assist from Minnesota forward Kendall Coyne Schofield increased her total to 15 points in 16 games to pull her even with league-leader Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens and one shy of Coyne Schofield’s point total in 24 games last season.

Up next

The Frost visit the Ottawa Charge on Thursday. The Sceptres host the Boston Fleet on Friday.

