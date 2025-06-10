Records fall on Day 1 of the Class AAA High School State Track and Field Championships

Wayzata’s Maddie Gullickson (Girls 3,200), Forest Lake’s Alexis Fahey (Girls Discus) and Brainerd’s Ty Nelson (Boys Long Jump) repeated as Class AAA state champions during the first session of the Minnesota State High School League’s 2025 Boys and Girls Track and Field State Meet on Tuesday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

***Click the video box on this page to see field event highlights from the Class AAA State Meet***

Finals in most Class AAA events are scheduled for Thursday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Here is a recap of Tuesday’s Class AAA events:

Class AAA Girls

3,200 — The top two finishers in last year’s 3,200-meter run were within 0.35 seconds of each other. In 2025, Wayzata junior Maddie Gullickson again crossed first. This time, no one else came close. Gullickson’s time of 10:26.45 was 15.52 seconds faster than runner-up Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake, the two-time Cross Country state champion. St. Paul Central senior Laura McClary finished third in 10:43.32. Gullickson hopes to top the podium again with the top qualifying time in Thursday’s 1,600, which starts at 5:19 p.m.

Long Jump — Minneapolis Washburn junior Hattie Anderson jumped 19 feet, 0.25 inches to claim the gold, improving on last year’s seventh-place finish. Her big day also included qualifying first with a time of 12.07 seconds in the 100. St. Michael-Albertville senior Gabriella Keefer (18-11.75) and Rosemount sophomore Abby Essler (18-5.5) were second and third.

High Jump — Taylor Taurinskas is taking a home a gold medal from her first State Meet. The Two Rivers senior cleared 5 feet, 7 inches to win the High Jump. Park senior Rainna Jameson and Anoka sophomore Ja’Mya Viney both cleared 5-6 and finished second and third.

Discus — Forest Lake junior Alexis Fahey repeated as the gold medalist with a throw of 150 feet, 8 inches. Junior Katie Kelzenberg (146-0) added to Wayzata’s point total with a silver medal. Robbinsdale Armstrong senior Ava Mack (141-8) took third.

Prelims Note — Defending champion Emma Kvant of St. Michael-Albertville ran a preliminary-best 53.74 seconds in the 400. She also qualified first in the 200 and third in the 100.

Class AAA Boys

3,200 — The Cross Country runner-up in the fall captured Track and Field gold in the spring. Minnetonka junior Sean Fries won the 3,200-meter run Wednesday morning in a time of 9:04.99. Mounds View junior Casey Poppler was second (9:11.07), Shakopee junior Owen Stuwe third (9:12.88). Fries also has the top qualifying in the 1,600 scheduled for 5:29 p.m. Thursday.

Triple Jump — Brainerd senior Ty Nelson defended his title with a bang — 49 feet, 7.25 inches. Elk River senior Tonie Torboh (47-5.25) took the silver and bronze went to Ammar Elmustafa (45-10), a Bloomington Kennedy senior.

Pole Vault — Chaska junior Joshua Schmidt separated himself with a height of 16 feet, 6 inches, a foot better than runner-up Calvin Piescher of Cambridge-Isanti. Maple Grove’s Henry White and Stillwater’s Liam Neis tied for third (15-0).

Shot Put — Buffalo senior Ryan Babatz made the last throw of his high school shot put career count. His mark of 58 feet, 6 inches was good for first place. Forest Lake junior Howie Johnson (58-0.5) was second, Stillwater Area junior Tyler Curnow (57-7) third.

Shot Put Wheelchair — Wayzata junior Macalister Hedtke won with a toss of 20 feet, 8 inches. Elk River ninth-grader Logan Hovanetz (18-3.75) earned silver.