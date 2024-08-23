Rebekkah Brunson pumped to see Lynx retire former teammate Maya Moore’s jersey on Saturday

The Minnesota Lynx will retire the jersey number of a legendary player and key part of the team’s four champions on Saturday.

Maya Moore will become the fifth player to have her number retired by the Lynx when the team honors her on Aug. 24. Her No. 23 will hang alongside Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13, Rebekkah Brunson’s No. 32, Seimone Augustus’ No. 33 and Sylvia Fowles’ No. 34.

We caught up with Brunson on Friday morning to hear her thoughts on Moore’s special weekend.

Moore stepped away from basketball after the 2018 season to pursue criminal justice work and helped free Jonathan Irons, whose conviction was overturned, from prison. The two are now married. However, before she stepped away from the game, her career was legendary.

After Minnesota drafted her No. 1 overall, Moore played in 271 games, totaling 4,984 points, 1,589 rebounds, 896 assists, 449 steals, 176 blocked shots and 31 double-doubles.

She holds franchise-highs in both steals and three-point field goals (530). She also appeared in 56 postseason games, averaging 19.2 points on 46.6% shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.71 steals per game. She retired ranked third in the league all-time in the postseason with 96 steals, while her 1,077 points ranks fifth all-time.

She was named the Finals MVP in 2013, and her 441 points make her the all-time leading scorer in WNBA Finals history.