Rangers hire former Gopher Grant Potulny to coach AHL team in Hartford

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Potulny is leaving Northern Michigan to become the coach of the New York Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the hiring of the 44-year-old Potulny. Potulny spent the past seven seasons at Northern Michigan, leading the Wildcats to a 128-113-17 record. His teams made the finals of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association in 2020-21 and 2022-23. He helped lead Minnesota to two national titles as a player and later become an assistant coach for the Golden Gophers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.