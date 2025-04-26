Quarterback Sam Howell traded to Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings found their backup quarterback behind J.J. McCarthy on Saturday, trading for Seattle’s Sam Howell.

The Seahawks traded Howell to the Vikings in exchange for Minnesota’s 142nd pick in the 2025 draft. Minnesota also received the 172nd overall pick from Seattle.

The #Vikings have acquired QB @Sam7Howell in a trade with the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/G34dkkAihP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 26, 2025

Howell is entering his fourth season in the NFL.

The quarterback was drafted in the 5th round, 144th overall, in the 2022 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. Howell spent two seasons in Washington.

While having a quiet rookie year, Howell would go on to earn the starting job for the Commanders in 2023, where he led the league in pass attempts, but also in sacks taken and interceptions.

Howell was then traded to Seattle for the 2024 season, where he was the backup to Geno Smith.

The Seahawks used the 142nd pick traded to them to draft Rylie Mills, a Defensive Tackle from Notre Dame.