Q&A: Twin Cities-based NFL agent Blake Baratz on Jonathan Allen, Blake Cashman, NIL, and more

Twin Cities-based NFL agent Blake Baratz welcomed KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently to his Institute for Athletes office for a wide-ranging football chat.

Baratz has been an agent for a long time, and has been the founder and president of IFA since 2009.

Among his clients: Vikings DL Jonathan Allen, Vikings LB Blake Cashman, and Vikings FB C.J. Ham.

Baratz also represents high school and college athletes with Name, Image, Likeness opportunities. He helps Gophers S Koi Perich, Gophers RB Darius Taylor, and Gophers pass-rushers Jaxon Howard and Emmanuel Karmo navigate that world.

In addition, he works with draft-eligible prospects, including former Gophers LB Cody Lindenberg.

Gophers Pro Day is Wednesday, another chance for Lindenberg to impress NFL scouts.