Q&A: Getting to know new Gophers basketball forward Bobby Durkin

Among additions this month for new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved is forward Bobby Durkin. He comes to Minnesota after playing two years at Davidson.

“Bobby is a phenomenal shooter with great size and length,” Medved said in a statement. “He’s a versatile player who can create space and has good floor vision. In addition, his defensive play and rebounding ability really stands out. We’re excited to have Bobby as a Golden Gopher.”

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Durkin, via Zoom. Durkin is finishing classes this semester at Davidson, then will join Minnesota in early June for the start of summer workouts.

Durkin has two years of eligibility remaining.

He was Davidson’s best three-point shooter the past two seasons. As a sophomore, Durkin averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds as well as 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals and started in 32 of 33 games.

Durkin visited Ohio State and Clemson before ultimately deciding on the Gophers.