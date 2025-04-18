Q&A: Former NBA center and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins previews Wolves-Lakers playoff series

14-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Friday about the Timberwolves-Lakers playoff match-up. He sees the series going the full seven games, with L.A. advancing.

Perkins will be part of the pre and postgame shows for Games 1 and 4, which will be on KSTP-TV.

Game 1 is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., in Los Angeles.

Below is a series preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Less than three months after the trade that shook the basketball world, the Los Angeles Lakers are headed into their first postseason with LeBron James and Luka Doncic atop their roster.

The trouble is that this stellar duo has only played 21 games together. That might not be enough time to build a bond strong enough to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, who probably have a better idea of who they are and what they can do when these teams begin their first-round playoff series.

The third-seeded Lakers won 50 games and the Pacific Division despite dramatically changing their core at midseason. Beating the Wolves is an even tougher task.

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (KSTP-TV will have some coverage starting at 6 p.m., with the ESPN pregame show starting at 7 p.m.)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4; over/under is 216.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Lakers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the Western Conference first round. Los Angeles and Minnesota tied the regular season series 0-0.

The Lakers are 36-16 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 4-6 record in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 114.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Lakers’ 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 21.2 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.