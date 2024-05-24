PWHL Minnesota to host pregame party ahead of Game 3 on Friday

With the series tied and the quest for the championship ongoing, PWHL Minnesota is hosting a pregame celebration ahead of their matchup against Boston.

The first season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League is nearing its conclusion as PWHL Minnesota and PWHL Boston are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series for the Walter Cup. Coming back to St. Paul, PWHL Minnesota is looking to celebrate ahead of Game 3.

A pregame party is planned for 4 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center in the shadow of the Herb Brooks Statue on the plaza at 317 Washington St. The party will then continue until the game’s 6 p.m. puck drop.

The party is hosted by Jessi Pierce of the Bardown Beauties Podcast and features a live DJ, special guest appearances, games, giveaways and beverage sales. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move into the Kellogg Boulevard lobby inside the Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets are available for Friday’s game as well as Sunday’s Game 4.