PWHL Minnesota names new general manager

Months after the shocking departure of former PWHL Minnesota general manager Natalie Darwitz, the organization announced on Tuesday who will replace her moving forward.

Melissa Caruso, former vice president of hockey operations and governance in the American Hockey League (AHL), will be the new general manager for PWHL Minnesota.

“It’s an exciting time for women’s sports, and I thank leadership for trusting me with the opportunity to lead PWHL Minnesota during these crucial formative years for the league,” Caruso said. “I can’t wait to get started on the journey to defend the Walter Cup in Season Two.”

A St. Paul resident, Caruso graduated from Springfield College with a degree in sports management. Starting as an intern for AHL in 2009, Caruso worked her way through the organization, becoming the vice president of hockey operations in 2019.

“Melissa stood out as the ideal candidate for General Manager of PWHL Minnesota,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. “Her strong background in operations and governance, combined with her extensive hockey knowledge and leadership experience, make her a great fit for the role. Additionally, Melissa’s passion for the game, along with her ties to the local community, positions her perfectly to lead the team both on and off the ice.”

Caruso fills in the role of former general manager Natalie Darwitz, whose surprise departure came back in June, just days after the organization won the inaugural Walter Cup. No official reason for her dismissal has been provided by the organization nor from Darwitz herself, who said she was unable to comment on the matter back in June.