PWHL Minnesota comes home for must-win playoff game

PWHL Minnesota will play its first-ever home playoff game Monday night in a must-win game for the organization.

Facing top-seeded Toronto, Minnesota lost both road games last week. Now, the best-of-five series shifts to Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota started the inaugural season strong, winning its first three games, including one over Toronto, back in January. That strong play continued for much of the season.

However, things shifted after the World Championships break in late March through mid-April. After returning from that break, Minnesota lost its last five games of the regular season, nearly missing the playoffs altogether. Now, after falling behind 0-2 to Toronto in the first round of the playoffs, Minnesota will have to win three in a row to advance to the next round.

Puck drop for Monday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. Tickets are still available online, starting as low as $25.

If Minnesota wins Monday, Game 4 would be back at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday night, and back-to-back wins would force a decisive Game 5 on Friday night back in Toronto.