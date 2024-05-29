PWHL Minnesota aiming to be the first team to bring home the Walter Cup on Wednesday

The final game of the championship series begins at 6 p.m.

The first-ever Professional Women’s Hockey League Championship will be decided on Wednesday night in a winner-take-all matchup in Boston.

It seems only fitting that PWHL Minnesota and PWHL Boston will end their season just as they started it: playing each other in Boston. With a 2-2 tied series, the climactic end to the PWHL Championship is expected to draw in numerous fans to see the first-ever Walter Cup Champion be crowned. It was a heartbreaker for PWHL Minnesota this past Sunday when, in a double overtime Game 4, Minnesota’s championship-winning goal was overturned for goaltender interference. Just a minute later, PWHL Boston would score a goal and take Game 4, winning 1-0 and securing home-field advantage for the final matchup.

“There’s a reason it’s a five-game series,” PWHL Minnesota Captain Kendall Coyne-Schofield said. “We live to fight another day. That last game in Minnesota, despite the outcome, was incredible. We have the greatest fans in the league and they definitely showed up. It comes down to one game. This is where our season started, this is where it’s going to end.”

The final puck drop of the season starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. You can watch it on the PWHL YouTube page HERE.