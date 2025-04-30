PWHL continues expansion for next season with Seattle

The Minnesota Frost will have another opponent in the Professional Women’s Hockey League next season, as the league announced plans to add Seattle as its eighth team.

Known humbly as PWHL Seattle for now, the city becomes the league’s second expansion franchise, just a week after Vancouver was announced.

“There is so much passion from women’s and girls’ hockey organizations in Seattle, and our players thrived on that energy during their Takeover Tour visit,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations. “Women’s teams from Seattle and Vancouver played against each other as early as 1921 and, given the proximity of our two newest cities — Vancouver is barely 140 miles away — I cannot wait for the first game in what I’m sure will be one of our fiercest rivalries.”

Seattle’s introduction will bring the league to a total of eight teams for the 2025-26 season, joining their expansion rival and the six original teams.

The team will wear emerald green and cream as its colors and share facilities with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, playing at Climate Pledge Arena and training at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

According to the league, Seattle was chosen as an expansion market due to its “natural fit” for PWHL, which included its facilities, its growing youth hockey community and women’s sports fanbase.

It was also added in response to the PWHL Takeover Tour, which saw regular-season PWHL games take place in cities outside their regular markets, including Seattle and Vancouver. Seattle saw a crowd of 12,608 during its takeover game.

An expansion draft is planned for both teams, and they will also be integrated into the 2025 PWHL Draft. However, the league has not announced details of those plans, simply stating it would be announced in the coming weeks.