Puck drop time for Game 6 of Wild, Golden Knights announced

The NHL says the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights will face off early Thursday evening in St. Paul for Game 6 of their playoff series.

According to the league, puck drop will be at 6:30 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center.

Currently, Vegas leads the series 3-2 after defeating the Wild on Tuesday night in overtime.

Thursday’s game will air on ESPN. However, tickets are still available and start at $80. You can CLICK HERE to buy them.

Whoever wins will face either the Edmonton Oilers or the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton leads that series, 3-2.

