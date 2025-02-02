Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway reaches 4,000 career points

Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway is the latest girls high school basketball player in Minnesota to reach 4,000 career points, and the second to do it this week.

Greenway was 23 points shy of the milestone Saturday night going into a game against St. Michael-Albertville. She reached 4,000 in the first half of the game. She finished with 38 points in the game.

Greenway joins Minnehaha Academy’s Addi Mack, and Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein to hit 4,000 career points this season.

Greenway is committed to play at Kentucky, Mack is committed to Maryland and Oehrlein is committed to Minnesota.

Rebekah Dahlman of Braham holds the all-time points record for girls basketball in the state with 5,060 points.