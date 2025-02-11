Projected in NCAA Tourney field, Gophers women’s hoops still seeks signature win

With five games left in their regular season, Gopher women’s basketball has a couple more chances to add a “signature win” to their NCAA tournament resume.

Two of their remaining five games are on the road against ranked opponents, starting Thursday at #9 Ohio State.

Click the video box on this page to watch senior center Sophie Hart and head coach Dawn Plitzuweit discuss Thursday’s game at Ohio State, the NCAA recently granting Hart an additional year of eligibility, and factors in the Gophers’ success this season

The Gophers are 0-5 against ranked teams so far this season, but they haven’t had any help from the Big Ten schedule. All five of those games against ranked teams have been on the road: at #25 Nebraska, at #8 Maryland, at #24 Michigan, at #4 USC and at #1 UCLA.

Thursday’s game at Ohio State will be their sixth road game against a ranked teamm and if #22 Michigan State stays in the polls, the Gophers’ regular season finale in East Lansing on Saturday, March 1 would make the them 7-for-7 having to play ranked teams on the road this season.

Aside from the five defeats to ranked teams, the Gophers (19-6) only other loss this season is last week’s home loss to Iowa.

ESPN’s “Bracketology” currently projects the Gophers are in the NCAA Tournament field. The website slots them as a 10-seed, among the last four teams that would make the Tournament without having to win a play-in game to reach the first round.