Profar hits a 3-run homer in the 8th and the Padres rally past the Twins 7-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied late to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Tuesday night.

“Hard-fought, back-and-forth game,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “The guys did a really nice job of taking some really, really quality at-bats at the end of the game.”

Manny Machado also went deep as San Diego won its second straight against Minnesota in a matchup of playoff contenders. Jake Cronenworth had two hits and scored two runs.

“This team has been doing it all year and we are going to continue to do it,” Machado said of the comeback win. “We are just having a good time when we are playing.”

The Padres trailed 5-3 before Profar drove a low slider from Steven Okert (3-2) to left field. Donovan Solano and Luis Arraez singled ahead of Profar’s 20th homer.

San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull

“That’s the number one thing that switched this year for me. I play baseball with my instincts. … You guys are seeing the real Profar playing baseball,” the switch-hitter said. “I play baseball with a lot of confidence right now.”

Xander Bogaerts tacked on an RBI double against Ronny Henriquez, giving San Diego a 7-5 lead.

“Some nights it might not be pretty, but this year we have been able to find a way, for sure,” Bogaerts said. “What we have been doing is pretty remarkable.”

Tanner Scott (8-5) got the win despite allowing two runs and four hits in the eighth. Robert Suarez handled the ninth for his 29th save.

The red-hot Padres improved to 22-5 in their last 27 games. They have won nine of their last 10 series and nine of their past 10 home games.

“When we come home and play in front of this crowd it just gives us that extra motivation, that extra power that we need and strength,” Machado said. “It has been fun playing at home.”

Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two RBIs for Minnesota in its third consecutive loss. Carlos Santana had two hits and scored two runs.

The Twins grabbed a 5-3 lead on Christian Vázquez’s pinch-hit single off Scott. Vázquez’s liner to left drove in Royce Lewis and Santana.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober was charged with three runs and four hits in six-plus innings.

Ober was working with a 3-1 lead before he gave up Machado’s two-run homer in the seventh. The drive to center was Machado’s 20th homer of the season.

“I have been missing pitches all week,” Machado said. “I was just lucky to get that one and barrel it up and hit it more than 90 feet. I think it was one of the (few) mistakes he made all game. He was dealing. He had us off balance with his changeups and off speed.”

San Diego jumped in front when Jackson Merrill doubled and scored on David Peralta’s two-out single in the second. But the Twins responded with two runs in the fourth against Martín Pérez.

Santana hit a leadoff double and scored on Jeffers’ 20th homer, a drive to left on a first-pitch cutter.

Pérez allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: SS Ha-Seong Kim (jammed right shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and INF Matthew Batten was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. … LHP Wandy Peralta (left adductor strain) pitched a simulated inning at Petco Park. It’s likely Peralta would require a short rehab stint before rejoining the Padres. He went on the injured list July 12.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (4-3, 3.77 ERA) faces RHP Matt Waldron (7-10, 4.29) in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.