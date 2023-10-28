Prior Lakes beats Mounds View in opening round of Class 6A
Prior Lake took the lead with 2:41 remaining and held on for a 17-15 road playoff win at Mounds View Friday night, The Lakers first road playoff win since 2000.
Prior Lake senior quarterback Caden Wick connected with junior running back Levi Eiter on a 13 yard swing pass for a touchdown to take a two point lead late in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Prior Lake advances to play Centennial next Friday night.
Other Class 6A Scores:
First Round
Centennial 61, Burnsville 6
Eagan 45, White Bear Lake 27
Eden Prairie 41, Osseo 12
Edina 42, Farmington 0
Forest Lake 31, Wayzata 7
Maple Grove 53, Park of Cottage Grove 21
Minnetonka 37, Eastview 6
Shakopee 34, Champlin Park 12
Stillwater 56, Hopkins 6
Woodbury 42, Buffalo 0
Lakeville South 56, Roseville 0
East Ridge 35, Anoka 28
Rochester Mayo 28, St. Michael-Albertville 21
Rosemount 51, Blaine 7
Lakeville North 28, Coon Rapids 12
