Perich preps for two-way role as Gopher football spring practice continues

Amid the sea of white and maroon jerseys, Koi Perich stood out like a sore thumb at a recent Gophers spring practice session. They hope he’ll stand out this fall, too.

Perich was wearing a sewn-together practice jersey – half maroon, half white – as he worked with both the offensive and defensive units.

Click the video box on this page to watch spring practice interviews with head coach P.J. Fleck, sophomore safety (and potentially other positions) Koi Perich and senior defensive lineman Deven Eastern

Perich said the team’s quarterbacks were having a hard time seeing him when he came over from defensive drills – still wearing the defense’s color – to practice with the offense.

Head coach P.J. Fleck said plans for Perich aren’t “gadget plays”, expecting he’ll have a regular role on the defense, offense and return teams this fall.

Pro Football Focus rated Perich the 80th-best player from the 2024 college football season, and 3rd among true freshmen at any position.