Park Center football moves on in 5A playoffs after win over Irondale

A windy night in Brooklyn Park saw two conference foes go toe-to-toe for a chance to play

Monticello in the Class 5A Section 6 semifinals. KSTP Sports was in attendance.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights***

Park Center wide receiver Ty’John Brooks led the Pirates down the field on their opening drive,

but quarterback Jerry Wise found the wrong receiver in the end zone as the Knights came away

with an interception.

Wise redeemed himself midway through the second quarter as he took a read option across the

goal line to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead.

The score remained the same at halftime because the Knights defense stood tall after a long

methodical drive inside the five-yard line. With 10 seconds left in the first half, Irondale stopped

the Pirates on three consecutive plays making a goal-line stand to keep it a one-score game.

Park Center extended their lead on a highlight reel touchdown by Brooks who reversed

field on a screen pass for a 48-yard touchdown.

Pirates running back Rico Calvert wanted in on the action as he bounced a run outside for a

28-yard touchdown to make it 19-0 Pirates.

Irondale responded with a score of their own, but once again Park Center’s offense answered

the bell. Another Pirate running back DeAnthony Miller went untouched into the endzone

restoring Park Center’s 19-point lead now 26-7.

After another score from the Knights, Irondale attempted an onside kick but Park Center quickly

pounced on it. One play later, Wise sprinted across the field for a 70-yard touchdown cementing

the Pirates win, 32-14.

Park Center will have to trek to Monticello facing the top seed in Section 6, Class 5A.