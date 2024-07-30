Paris Olympics Day 4: Biles celebrates yet another Olympic gold while Gauff fumes over call in loss

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles reached the top of the podium yet again, cementing her legacy as the greatest American gymnast and one of the best athletes in the history of the Olympics. Biles helped the United States win the women’s team event to secure her fifth Olympic gold medal and put the U.S. back on top of the sport after a second-place finish three years ago in Tokyo. There were no such triumphs in swimming for the Americans. They couldn’t manage more than silver and bronze medals. In tennis it was Coco Gauff left fuming over a perceived missed officiating decision in a loss.

