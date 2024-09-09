Twins starter Pablo López nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo López has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, the highest individual award for players in Major League Baseball.

The award is given to the player who best represents the sport through character, community involvement, on- and off-field contributions and philanthropy. Each team nominates one player to be considered for the award.

López was nominated due to the work done with his wife, Kaylee, starting the Pablo Day initiative, which benefits Children’s Minnesota, Ruff Start Rescue and Project Success. This is the second time López has been nominated for the award — previously, he was the nominee for the Miami Marlins.

According to the team, López has used his platform to help those around him and participates in the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. He also helped coach young athletes at the MTCF’s adaptive wheelchair softball clinic this past summer and spoke at the Twins High School Leadership Academy last year.

Fans can vote until the end of the regular season, which this year falls on Sunday, Sept. 29. CLICK HERE to vote. Whoever wins the award will be honored at this year’s World Series after being chosen by a panel.

Roberto Clemente Day is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 15 across the league, and López will be honored before that day’s game.