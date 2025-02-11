Outfielder Harrison Bader could earn $7.75 million if he plays regularly with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Harrison Bader’s earnings with the Minnesota Twins could increase by $1.5 million to $7.75 million if the former Gold Glove center fielder plays regularly this season.

Bader gets a $750,000 signing bonus and a $4 million salary as part of the $6.25 million, one-year contract announced Friday. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout.

The buyout would increase by $200,000 each for 400, 425 and 450 plate appearances this year and by $450,000 apiece for 475 and 500.

Bader would get a $500,000 assignment bonus each time he is traded and a hotel suite on road trips.

A Gold Glove winner in 2021, he would earn $25,000 for another Gold Glove and $50,000 for Comeback Player of the Year. He would receive $100,000 for MVP, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $25,000 each for making the All-Star team or winning a Silver Slugger.

The 30-year-old Bader joined his fifth team in five seasons. He started 108 games in center field for the New York Mets last season and hit .236 with 12 homers, 51 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 25 attempts. He was limited to just two postseason starts in 12 games.

Bader has a .242 average with 71 homers, 268 RBIs and 94 steals in 120 attempts for St. Louis (2017-22), New York Yankees (2022-23), Cincinnati (2023) and the Mets, who signed the New York native to a $10.5 million, one-year deal.

Reliever Danny Coulombe can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses in addition to his $3 million salary under his one-year contract announced Friday. He would get $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55 and 60 games pitched.

A 35-year-old left-hander, Coulombe would get $100,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $25,000 each for making the All-Star team or winning a Gold Glove.

Coulombe spent the past two seasons with Baltimore and had a 2.12 ERA in 33 relief appearances last year, striking out 32 and walking five in 29 2/3 innings. He did not pitch for the Orioles between June 8 and Sept. 20 because of surgery to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow.

Coulombe is 15-9 with a 3.52 ERA and three saves in 287 relief appearances and one start over 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014-15), Oakland (2015-18), Minnesota (2020-22) and the Orioles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.