Ottawa Charge advance to the PWHL championship series, beating Montreal 2-1 in Game 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Gwyneth Philips made 19 saves and the Ottawa Charge advanced to the PWHL championship series, beating the Montreal Victoire 2-1 on Friday night in Game 4.

The Charge will face the defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost in the best-of-five final, with Game 1 at TD Place on Tuesday night. The Frost beat Toronto in four games. Regular-season champion Montreal lost after electing to face third-place Ottawa instead of fourth-place Minnesota.

Rebecca Leslie and Emily Clark scored for Ottawa. Maureen Murphy scored for Montreal with 5:02 remaining, spoiling Philips bid for her second straight shutout.

Leslie opened the scoring at two minutes of the first period on a rebound on a 2-on-1 break with Anna Meixner. Meixner, on the right side, kept the puck and fired a shot that went off goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens’ left pad to Leslie.

Clark scored 31 seconds into the third period. She circled the right side and came out front to beat Desbiens from close range.

Ottawa Charge's Rebecca Leslie (37) scores against Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during first-period PWHL hockey playoff action in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, May 16, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spencer Colby

Desbiens made 21 saves.

After losing Game 2 in Montreal 3-2 in four overtimes, Philips and the Charge rebounded for a 1-0 victory at home in Game 3.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.