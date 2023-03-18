Oli Udoh returns to Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have announced that offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh will return for his fifth season with the team.
Olisaemeka Udoh, or “Oli” for short, appeared in 17 regular-season games (one start) and one playoff star, and was part of an offensive line that helped the Vikings average 22.5 first downs per game, the fourth-best in the league, and finish sixth in the NFL in passing yards per game (263.8).
Udoh was a sixth-round pick (193rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Vikings, playing in 41 games and making 17 starts over four seasons with the club.
Udoh is a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina and started 45 consecutive games at Elon and earned Phil Steele FCS First-Team All-America honors in 2018 as a senior.