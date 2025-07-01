OKC Thunder’s Chet Holmgren returns to Minneapolis as NBA champion for basketball camp

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren hosted a basketball camp at Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday, his former high school, a little over a week after becoming an NBA champion. KSTP Sports was there.

Holmgren played four seasons of high school basketball for Minnehaha Academy and won three state championships with the Redhawks. On Tuesday, he stood under his 2021 state championship banner at Minnehaha’s Bergstrom Court, now an NBA champion.

On June 22, Holmgren and the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals 103-91 to win the franchise’s first title in Oklahoma City. Holmgren said coming back to Minnesota after winning a championship has a different feeling.

“I love coming back home, but it feels a little more special when you’ve got that ‘champ’ title next to your name,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren said the camp was at its capacity and was happy that he could inspire young basketball players. He said if he were a kid, he would have loved to have a similar opportunity.

“I look forward to, in the future, figuring out a way to include as many kids as possible and impact their lives positively,” Holmgren said. “I’d love to see, in 10 years, a bunch of these kids end up in the NBA.”

Holmgren’s No. 34 jersey was retired at Minnehaha Academy last January.

Holmgren was the No. 2 pick by the Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft.