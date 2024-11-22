Ode scores 27 as Maple Grove beats Eden Prairie in season opener

Maple Grove topped Eden Prairie 77-73 in their season opener behind 27 from Michigan State commit Jordan Ode.

Ode got the Crimson off to a fast start, scoring 11 of the team’s first 17 points, as Maple Grove jumped out to a 17-6 lead.

Eden Prairie’s Tori Schlagel, a South Dakota commit, spearheaded the Eagles’ comeback providing an offensive spark.

Schlagel led all scorers at halftime with 18 points and right behind her Ode had 17 points and the lead, 43-39 Maple Grove.

A back-and-forth second half came down to the wire and Schlagel kept the Eagles in it late. Schlagel hit a three to cut Maple Grove’s lead in half, 73-70, with 1:25 to go.

After two free throws from Ode to give the Crimson some breathing room. Schlagel answered with another three this time the old-fashioned way with an and one.

The two D1 commits went toe-to-toe all night but the Crimson came out on top led by 27 points from Ode and 15 from Lexi Hanna. Schagel posted 28 points along with 20 points from Rae Ehrman.