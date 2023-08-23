O’Connell, Jefferson review Vikings first joint practice with Cardinals

Following Wednesday’s joint practice with Arizona in Eagan, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave updates on injured players, and touched on the current status of TE T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson has been limited in practice since Aug. 3. His latest ailment is a sore back, per O’Connell.

WR Justin Jefferson discussed making difficult catches and the benefits of the joint practices with the Cardinals ahead of their preseason game on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Jefferson and many other starters won’t play.

The Vikings and Cardinals will hold another joint practice in Eagan on Thursday, the final official day of training camp.

The Vikings will need to reduce their roster to 53 players next Tuesday.