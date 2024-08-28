North Carolina opens the post-Maye era with an early challenge at Minnesota

North Carolina at Minnesota, Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

BetMGM college football odds: Minnesota by 1½.

Series record: North Carolina leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For North Carolina, the challenge of moving forward from star QB and No. 3 overall NFL draft pick Drake Maye begins with a difficult opener on the road. The Tar Heels have a prime opportunity for a strong start to the season, with three straight home games against non-power conference opponents followed by a relatively soft ACC slate. This is will also serve as an assessment of progress under new defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, the former Temple and Georgia Tech head coach.

Minnesota faces a much tougher schedule in the supersized Big Ten with games against seven of the top 11 teams — and four of the top six — in the league’s preseason media poll, so an opening win against a power conference team would go a long way toward a bounce-back season from a disappointing 6-7 finish in 2023 that only saw the Gophers get to a bowl game because of their academic score. They also have a new defensive coordinator in Corey Hetherman.

KEY MATCHUP

North Carolina passing game vs. Minnesota pass rush and coverage. The Tar Heels entered preseason camp with a competition between transfer Max Johnson and returnee Conner Harrell to succeed Maye. Harrell started the Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss to West Virginia and Johnson played the last two seasons for Texas A&M after starting his career at LSU. The Gophers have a deep and experienced front led by DEs Jah Joyner and Danny Striggow, but they lost SS Tyler Nubin to the NFL and gave up 23 passing touchdowns last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Carolina: RB Omarion Hampton. He was a second-team Associated Press All-American last year and opens 2024 on the preseason team after he ranked fifth in the FBS by averaging 115.7 yards rushing per game to go with 15 touchdowns. With Maye gone he’s the centerpiece of the offense.

Minnesota: QB Max Brosmer. The sixth-year transfer from New Hampshire, who led in the FCS in passing yards per game, has wowed coaches and players with his leadership ability, work ethic and arm strength since arriving in the winter. The Georgia native must adjust quickly to Big Ten-level competition.

FACTS & FIGURES

North Carolina beat Minnesota 31-13 at home last season. … North Carolina is 4-1 in openers during Mack Brown’s second tenure in Chapel Hill, with the lone loss coming at Virginia Tech in 2021. … North Carolina last beat a power conference foe outside the ACC on Sept. 10, 2016, at Illinois. … Minnesota is 21-2 in nonconference games under P.J. Fleck. … The Gophers open the season at home for the 12th straight year and are 10-5 overall in home openers at Huntington Bank Stadium. … Minnesota’s Darius Taylor, who was named to the Maxwell Award watch list for the nation’s top RB, had 799 rushing yards in six games last season while being limited by a leg injury.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.