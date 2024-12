The 4th-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team jumped out to 3-0 first period lead and never looked back in a 6-0 win over 6th-ranked Michigan Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Matthew Wood scored two goals for Minnesota, with Connor Kurth adding a goal and two assists in the Gophers victory. Minnesota goalie Nathan Airey earned his first shutout with 32 saves.