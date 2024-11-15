No. 3 Gophers fend off Bemidji State for ninth straight win

A three-goal first period helped the No. 3 Minnesota men’s hockey team skate to its ninth-consecutive victory, 5-3 over Bemidji State in a rare Thursday night game from 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Golden Gophers (10-1-0 overall, 4-0-0 B1G) got points from 11 different skaters and held off a late rally, downing the in-state Beavers (4-6-0 overall, 3-3-0 CCHA) thanks to John Mittelstadt’s second-period game-winning goal. The nine-game win streak ties the longest for Minnesota since also winning nine between Feb. 4 and March 12, 2022.

It was all Minnesota from the opening faceoff as the home side scored twice in a span of 1:47 less than six minutes into the game that set the tone for the period. On the very first shot on target, the Gophers jumped to a 1-0 lead when Brodie Ziemer delivered another highlight-reel tally. Jimmy Snuggerud slipped a pass between two BSU skaters and Ziemer did the rest, dangling around the netminder for the opening tally at the 3:55 mark. Immediately after winning an initial power-play faceoff, the Gophers went to work and doubled their advantage as Brody Lamb tapped home a loose puck in the crease. It was the fourth-consecutive successful man advantage for the Maroon and Gold dating back to last Friday at Wisconsin.

Late in the opening frame, Minnesota could not come up with a penalty kill as the Beavers cut the margin to 2-1 with 3:54 remaining in the frame. The home side pushed right back and regained the two-goal cushion at intermission thanks to a redirect in front of the net by Oliver Moore on a John Whipple shot through traffic as Whipple picked up his first collegiate point.

Early in the second period, BSU found the back of the net to close the gap again, this time blocking a shot at its own blue line, leading to a breakaway at the other end of the ice. Two minutes later, the visiting goaltender delivered a world-class save to deny a Snuggerud one-timer, but the offense continued to roll for the Gophers. A seeing-eye shot by Mittelstadt from the right circle snuck through at the 9:50 mark, giving Minnesota a 4-2 edge. Ryan Chesley started the play with a breakout pass to Nick Michel, who carried the puck into the attacking zone before dishing off to his linemate for the goal.

The Beavers got a generous man advantage six minutes into the final frame, but it was goaltender Nathan Airey and his penalty killers that erased the opportunity, maintaining the 4-2 edge. The visitors continued the fight and pulled within a goal as the clock read 8:50 to play in regulation, scoring on a rebound in the slot. The tenacity of Michel through the neutral zone allowed him to find the stick of Mason Nevers, who had his shot sail over the crossbar, as the Gophers fought right back. It was a nervous finish as BSU’s forecheck kept up pressure and with its goalie pulled for an extra attacker, nearly found the late equalizer.

Lamb tacked on an empty-net goal with 1:06 remaining in the contest that sealed Minnesota’s home victory, 5-3. Airey was not tested often in the home contest until late, but turned away 25 shots, 16 of which came in the third period.