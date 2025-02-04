NHL suspends Wild’s Ryan Hartman for 10 games

The NHL announced Monday night that Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was suspended for 10 games without pay for roughing Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle during their game Saturday night.

Hartman drove Stutzle’s head into the ice during a face-off in the second period.

Hartman is considered a repeat offender and will forfeit $487,309.90. He has 48 hours to decide whether to appeal the suspension.

The Wild are on the road against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.